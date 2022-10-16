Real Sociedad continue winning run over Celta Vigo and move into top four

Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad travelled to Vigo in good form to face an inconsistent Celta side, having won each of their last six matches. The hosts probably felt hard done by to come away without a point from their trip to Camp Nou last weekend.

There was a lengthy delay in the first half as Aihen Munoz and Hugo Mallo clashed heads – the former was forced off by that collision, while the Celta captain continued with a bandaged head. It was La Real who took control from that point on though and it was Asier Illarramendi who got the breakthrough. From outside the box he struck the ball low into the corner with his wrong foot, breaking a goal drought of over four years.

Alexander Sorloth then escaped in behind Joseph Aidoo as La Real played out through Celta’s press, but couldn’t pick the right option as he bore down on goal, hitting the side netting.

Celta began to respond though and just as they started finding their way into the box, Martin Zubimendi gave away the ball straight to Iago Aspas. He made no mistake as he was unopposed in front of Alex Remiro.

Less than ten minutes after half-time, Igor Zubeldia headed in a corner at the back post to get his side back in front. Celta Vigo struggled to work up too much momentum until the final 20 minutes. Alex Remiro pushed a stinging Carles Perez effort over the bar and Franco Cervi fired one narrowly over.

However they could not find space in an increasingly deep Real Sociedad. Sorloth nearly sealed the match late on with a solo run, but ultimately, Imanol Alguacil’s saw out the match expertly.

It makes it seven wins on the bounce for Real Sociedad and moves them above Basque rivals Athletic Club into fourth. Celta slip to their third defeat in four and remain 11th.