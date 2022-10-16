Real Madrid and Barcelona stars tipped for Ballon d’Or triple win

Stars from Real Madrid and Barcelona are predicted to win the three key awards at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony tomorrow.

The 66th Ballon d’Or awards are due to take place in Paris on October 17, in a changed format from previous years, as confirmed by France Football.

For the first time, all awards will be based on the season involved (in this case 2021/22) rather than the calendar year, in a controversial switch.

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema is the red hot favourite to win his first Ballon d’Or, after inspiring Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double in 2022, with 44 goals from 46 games.

However, as per exclusive reports from Marca, the winners of the Kopa Trophy (best U21 player), and the Yashin Trophy (best goal keeper), have already been decided.

Barcelona sensation Gavi has been tipped to follow Pedri’s lead from 2021, as the best U21 player, with Benzema’s Real Madrid colleague Thibaut Courtois pushing to win his first Yashin Trophy.