Real Betis seal late 3-1 win over struggling Almeria

Real Betis launched a late rally to secure a 3-1 La Liga win at home to Almeria.

Los Verdiblancos have been dominant in European action in recent weeks, but they had not won on domestic duty for a month, prior to kick off this weekend.

The hosts looked to hit the ground at the Estadio Benito Villamarin as Portuguese star William Carvalho eased on to a ball into the box to edge them in front.

William Carvalho with the breakthrough at the Benito Villamarin!

Despite struggling to get into the game before the break, El Bilal Toure finished off a fine team move to level the contest, just after the restart.

However, the home side refused to panic, as star man Borja Iglesias rolled away from his marker to power them back in front, before the Spaniard turned provider to tee up Carvalho for the clinching goal.

The Panda strikes again! Betis back in front thanks to Borja Iglesias

Real Betis head to neighbours Cadiz in midweek action with Almeria playing host to Girona.

