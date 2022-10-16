Premier League interest in Frenkie de Jong revived

Barcelona are already considering how they might alleviate the economic impact of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages and as such, reports have arisen of who might be on the exit ramp.

It is no surprise that Frenkie de Jong is part of those. Barcelona appear keen to move on their veteran defenders Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba for their high salaries. However de Jong, also on a significant wage and capable of commanding value on the market, is another possible departure the club may try for.

According to Sport, Liverpool may be interested in the Dutch midfielder. Jurgen Klopp’s midfield crisis shows no sign of abating. Arthur Melo’s injury has not helped matters and the coming summer all three of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner are all out of contract, meaning that significant rebuilding may be in order.

De Jong has recently spoken about resisting pressure to leave Barcelona and for Liverpool, the first task would be to convince de Jong that he would be better off at Anfield.