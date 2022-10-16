Predicted XIs: Sergio Busquets to be dropped for El Clasico

Barcelona will be taking to the Santiago Bernabeu top of La Liga against Real Madrid, a fact that says very little about the mood in the two camps.

Los Blancos come into the match confident in themselves, having drawn two and won the other nine games they have played this season. Barcelona have the same record in La Liga, but have won just one of their four Champions League ties, all but eliminating them.

That in part, many Cules will explain, is down to the injury crisis. Barcelona are missing Memphis Depay, Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, although Jules Kounde should return for this match.

Real Madrid are without star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, meaning Andriy Lunin will continue to deputise in goal. Dani Ceballos will miss the match, but Antonio Rudiger is likely to play with a facemask to cover a nasty cut to the face sustained in midweek.

He is not expected to start by Diario AS. Otherwise, Real Madrid will go with the line up that started the 2022 Champions League final, with Aurelien Tchouameni replacing Casemiro. They believe that Alejandro Balde will be the chosen one to operate against Vinicius Junior on the right, while Marcos Alonso will continue at left-back for Barcelona. They also feel Frenkie de Jong will play, pushing Gavi into the front three.

Mundo Deportivo and Sport both predict Jules Kounde will return to the line-up, although they feel he will do so at right-back.

The latter believe that Alonso will play in the middle of the defence, reprising his role against Celta Vigo last weekend. Balde will then play on the left, in an otherwise unchanged XI from midweek.

MD meanwhile have picked the same back four, but feel that de Jong will replace Sergio Busquets, in a shock snub for the Barcelona captain.