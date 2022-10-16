Kylian Mbappe dismisses PSG exit claims

Kylian Mbappe has angrily rejected claims he is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

Despite committing his future to PSG at the end of 2021/22, growing reports have claimed he is unhappy in the French capital, and wants to move on after the World Cup.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier and Sporting Director Luis Campos have since denied the rumours but the speculation from Mbappe’s camp indicated his desire to leave.

However, the former AS Monaco attacker has now broken his silence on the situation, with a firm denial of a plan to force his way out of the Parc des Princes in the coming months.

“The information came out on the day of the Benfica match, I didn’t understand”, as per reports from RMC Sport.

“I’m not involved in the story. I was as shocked as everyone else.

“It’s completely false and I’m very happy.”

Mbappe’s comments appear to end the immediate speculation on his position in Paris as he prepares to join up with the France squad for the World Cup.

PSG are currently leading the way in Ligue 1, with a three point advantage over Lorient, and they need just two points from two group games, to secure a Champions League last 16 spot.