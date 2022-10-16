Kylian Mbappe behaviour will not put suitors off – Fabrizio Romano

Fans across the world were shocked last week when it emerged that Kylian Mbappe wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain, just a matter of months after signing a new deal with the club.

The French forward was part of months of speculation linking him to Real Madrid when his contract expired last summer, however his U-turn to sign for PSG was one of the biggest surprises of the summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano explained in his column how it had come to this situation between Mbappe and PSG.

“He has several issues, for instance, he wanted the club to sign a new striker this summer, but they didn’t get one. There are also internal problems and issues, and this is why he wants to leave as soon as possible.”

“Mbappe has made himself clear, he’s sending a strong message, with this decision coming just a few months after he signed a new contract at PSG. It’s not about the money, he was also offered huge money at Real Madrid but he chose PSG because of the project. Now, he’s not happy about the project, so he wants to find a solution as soon as possible.”

Romano then explained how things could play out over the coming months.

“It’s a really tense situation, so, what happens in January? I’m told PSG have no intention of selling Mbappe. There will be links with Real Madrid and Premier League clubs, but it’s important to say that at the moment there are no talks. I don’t expect anything for January, but after that, never say never. Things can move quickly, and the Mbappe situation can be a big problem for PSG later on.”

Plenty of coverage in Spain has seen a strong rejection of Mbappe’s behaviour. Los Blancos fans were already tested by their rejection in the summer, but plenty were still keen on bringing him to the club at some point down the line. It may be that this move, perceived by many as diva behaviour, might put some off bringing Mbappe into their dressing room.

“Some fans have asked me, could top clubs be put off by this Mbappe saga? Honestly, for top stars like Mbappe, I don’t expect big concerns about his “behaviour”. All top clubs want Mbappe as he’s a fantastic football player and he will be a star for many, many years so there are no problems with his requests or ideas.”

“I also want to be clear that I’m not judging Mbappe as we have to know what’s really happening internally before giving an opinion.”