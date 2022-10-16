Espanyol Real Valladolid

Joselu fires Espanyol to victory against Real Valladolid

Espanyol have extended their unbeaten La Liga run to three games as they snatched a late 1-0 victory at home to Real Valladolid.

Diego Martinez’s side secured a first home league win this season in rainy conditions in Catalonia with five points from their last three games.

Both sides survived on half chances before the break, with Sergio Leon denied from the clearest opening early on for the visitors, and Joselu headed wide at the other end.

The hosts did look to step up a gear after the restart and Joselu produced a superb header from Brian Olivan’s deep cross to win it for them.

Javi Puado hit a post late on, but the home side held on, as Joselu gave his chances of a late World Cup call up a boost, with his seventh league goal of 2022/23.

Up next for Espanyol is a midweek trip to face Osasuna with Valladolid hosting Celta Vigo.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Brian Olivan Diego Martinez Javi Puado Joselu Sergio Leon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News