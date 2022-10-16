Joselu fires Espanyol to victory against Real Valladolid

Espanyol have extended their unbeaten La Liga run to three games as they snatched a late 1-0 victory at home to Real Valladolid.

Diego Martinez’s side secured a first home league win this season in rainy conditions in Catalonia with five points from their last three games.

Both sides survived on half chances before the break, with Sergio Leon denied from the clearest opening early on for the visitors, and Joselu headed wide at the other end.

The hosts did look to step up a gear after the restart and Joselu produced a superb header from Brian Olivan’s deep cross to win it for them.

Joselu with a brilliant header! 💥 7 for the season and that one could be a winner for Espanyol 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/J2zk6V0wDg — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 16, 2022

Javi Puado hit a post late on, but the home side held on, as Joselu gave his chances of a late World Cup call up a boost, with his seventh league goal of 2022/23.

Up next for Espanyol is a midweek trip to face Osasuna with Valladolid hosting Celta Vigo.

Images via Getty Images