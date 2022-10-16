Joan Laporta doubles down on Superleague after lunch with Florentino Perez

Barcelona take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu this afternoon and as is customary, the two Presidents, Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez had lunch together.

Laporta was then found by the press cameras on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu. Given it is the strongest uniting interest between the two clubs, he was asked about the Superleague.

“Right now the [Superleague] is the only solution that we see to defend the interests of the clubs, ours and those of all clubs.”

“They are taking the rights off us and that cannot be,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona held General Assemblies in the last few weeks and a major part of the speeches by both Presidents was focused on the Superleague.

Currently the legality of the Superleague is being heard as a case by the European Supreme Court. If they rule in UFEA’s favour, it could result in punishment for all three of the clubs still involved. If the case is found in favour of the Superleague clubs and they rule that UEFA is a monopoly on the market, it will free the way for the Superleague clubs to forge ahead. A decision is expected at some point in the next five months.