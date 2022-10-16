Joan Laporta confronted El Clasico officials in Madrid

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta was reportedly involved in an angry exchange with the match officials following their 3-1 El Clasico defeat at Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana dropped more points this month, as they struggled to mount a late rally, following Ferran Torres second half goal, but Laporta was angry with the referee at full time.

Referee José María Sánchez Martínez rejected Barcelona’s claims for a penalty for a foul inside the area on star striker Robert Lewandowski.

He also gave Real Madrid a late spot kick, after Eric Garcia clipped Rodrygo Goes inside the box, which the Brazilian converted to clinch the win.

As per reports from Marca, Laporta repeatedly entered the referee’s locker room inside the stadium after the game, to demand answers over the decisions.

Referee's report from the clásico says Barça president Joan Laporta went down to the officials' dressing room after the game and repeatedly asked for explanations on certain decisions until he was "invited to abandon the dressing room without further incident." — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 16, 2022

Sanchez Martinez included the incident in his lengthy match report, and confirmed Laporta was advised to leave the room, with no further incidents reported