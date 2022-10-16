Jan Oblak taken off with concussion during Athletic Club-Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid managed to get a crucial victory over Athletic Club at San Mames on Saturday night, moving themselves up to third place in the league. It may well have come at a cost though.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has already missed several games with muscle injuries this season and during the match he suffered a collision with Athletic wide man Alex Berenguer, leading to his substitution.

After a lengthy delay with Oblak on the ground, Ivo Grbic replaced the Slovenian with 20 minutes remaining and pulled off some fine saves in the closing stages.

Speaking to Diario AS after the match, Diego Simeone confirmed that Oblak had what might have been a serious head injury.

“Jan did not remember much of what had happened, I have not spoken with him but the doctor told me that he didn’t remember.”

Atletico Madrid released a medical communication, which allayed fears about the blow to the head.

Oblak was “lightly concussed, having also suffered a direct trauma to his right shoulder.”

However they did conduct a neurological test, which fortunately came back “without any concerning symptoms.”

The hope would be that Oblak is monitored closely in the coming days to ensure that he remains clear of symptoms. Atletico Madrid face some key games in the Champions League in the coming weeks, starting with Bayer Leverkusen in ten days time.