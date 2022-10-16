Diego Simeone rejects Atletico Madrid links to Cristiano Ronaldo

Diego Simeone has rejected any future chance of Atletico Madrid signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was linked with a sensational return to Spanish football ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after indicating his desire to leave Manchester United.

The Portuguese international wanted to play Champions League football this season ahead of going to the World Cup in Qatar next month.

However, no deal materialised for him, with United preferring to keep hold of the 37-year-old at Old Trafford, despite transfer interest in him.

Alongside links with moves to the USA, China and Saudi Arabia, Atletico were rumoured to be monitoring the situation, despite Ronaldo’s legendary status at their arch rivals Real Madrid.

Simeone claimed those reports were false, and the Argentinian coach added there will be no change on his stance, regardless of Ronaldo’s interest.

“The rumours are far from what actually happened. People sometimes speak to tell what they want to, not what actually happens”, as per reports from Marca.

“Ronaldo is an absolute benchmark for Real Madrid. I would not see Palermo playing at River Plate or Riquelme or Ortega at Boca. There are situations that are very clear.”

Ronaldo infamously has an incredible record against Atletico, with his 25 goals in 37 meetings a personal highest tally against any team in domestic action.