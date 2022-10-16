Carlo Ancelotti’s major selection dilemma ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid come into El Clasico with a settled team, with only Thibaut Courtois missing for Carlo Ancelotti in terms of starters.

However there is one key area that might cause doubts. The right side of attack has traditionally been reserved for Fede Valverde in the last six months during the big games, but the good form of Rodrygo Goes might cause Ancelotti to rethink, as per Diario AS.

The midfield is likely to be made of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, plus one other. So far Aurelien Tchouameni has been a regular and slotted in without fuss for the departed Casemiro.

However that does mean that Fede Valverde would either be dropped or forced out to the right. In recent weeks, Ancelotti has commented that Rodrygo is in his gala XI, but with Karim Benzema back and Vinicius Junior on the left, Ancelotti will have to make a decision between Rodrygo, Tchouameni or Valverde.

It seems more likely that Ancelotti maintains the midfield three with Tchouameni. Rodrygo has directly contributed to seven goals, showing versatility across the frontline. Valverde has managed four goals and two assists himself this season and perhaps adds more defensively.