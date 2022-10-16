Carlo Ancelotti delighted after rectifying his strategy in previous El Clasico

Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga after a 3-1 victory over Barcelona on Sunday and it pleased Carlo Ancelotti just as much as the Santiago Bernabeu.

The match was in Real Madrid’s hands after the 35th minute, when Fede Valverde doubled their lead given to them by Karim Benzema.

Asked what the key was, Ancelotti did not have a single answer.

“Everything. Against teams like this, with such quality, you have to play a complete game and we did that, in attack and in defence. The team was good with and without the ball, there was confidence. The start was very good, we went ahead quickly and from there we controlled well. Also in the second half.”

He made those comments to DAZN after the match, as reported by Diario AS.

The Italian was also asked if he had the last El Clasico, which finished 4-0 to Barcelona, in mind when he planned the match. In his pre-match press conference, he had stated that he would not be inventing anything.

“Yes, in that game I invented something and it didn’t go well. This time, I didn’t invent anything, everyone played in their position and they did so very well.”

“Also Modric, spectacular in the middle. It was a match well done.”

Last season, without Karim Benzema, Real Madrid played without a natural central striker. Ancelotti chose to use Luka Modric as a false nine, hence his delight at how things came off this time. Ancelotti appeared to feel he had learnt his lesson, even with his experience.