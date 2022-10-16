Barcelona likely to miss out on right-back target

Barcelona are already on the hunt for next summer’s recruits. It appeared they had found a good answer for the right-back slot, however the option of Diogo Dalot appears to be fading into the distance.

The Manchester United defender is out of contract next summer, something that Barcelona have stated will continue to be a policy of their transfer business, pursuing players on a free.

With only Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto as natural, if somewhat unconvincing so far, right-back choices, it has often led to Xavi Hernandez opting to use Jules Kounde or Ronald Araujo when available.

Bellerin and Roberto are both out of contract next season, meaning the Blaugrana could well be on the hunt for another option.

However according to O Jogo, as reported by Diario AS, United and Erik ten Hag value Dalot. The Portuguese defender has an option to extend Dalot’s contract by a further year if they should desire. The Madrid paper say that they will exercise that option and that means that Barcelona would have to put down a fee to sign Dalot.