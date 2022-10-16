Barcelona and Real Madrid to battle it out over Alphonso Davies

As far as recent years are concerned, Barcelona and Real Madrid have not competed for the same players for some time.

The last publicly known case was Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, who signed for the Blaugrana from Valencia in 2016.

Now according to Sport, both are focusing on the same player as a long-term option for the left-back spot. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is still just 21 years of age but has now been performing at a high level for three years at the height of European football.

Davies still has a contract until 2025 and it seems as though it would take a gargantuan effort to extract the Canadian international from Bavaria. It may well be that Davies is angling for a better for a better contract and this news comes from his agent.

Barcelona are likely to be looking for a left-back in the coming summers. Both Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba are aging and increasingly struggling to perform. The former’s contract expires in 2023 and the latter’s in 2024, while youngster Alejandro Balde is yet to win the full trust of Xavi Hernandez.

Real Madrid have both David Alaba and Ferland Mendy that can exercise well there. The Austrian prefers the centre of defence and while Mendy has performed well, there has been a sense from many that there is the potential to upgrade the position.