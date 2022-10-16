Antoine Griezmann begs Atletico Madrid fans for forgiveness

Atletico Madrid got back on track with a significant win on Saturday night, beating Athletic Club 1-0 at San Mames. Beforehand Los Leones were ahead of Atletico Madrid, now ahead of El Clasico, Atleti are back in third place behind the duo.

That was courtesy of a lone Antoine Griezmann strike, just after half-time. Now that Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have worked out a permanent deal for the Frenchman, Griezmann has returned to the starting line-up regularly.

Speaking after the match to Diario AS, Griezmann used it as an opportunity to send a message to the Atleti fans.

“Very proud to have been able to renew and be completely an Atletico. In the end I want to ask for forgiveness, I know that the people want to hear it from my mouth: I ask for forgiveness for the damage I might have done to the people, but the biggest forgiveness that I want to ask for is on the pitch, giving everything and with nights like tonight. We are on the path to follow, in spite of not being able to beat Brugge.”

Many are still reluctant to fully get behind Griezmann after he so publicly played with the hearts of Los Colchoneros with his La Decision documentary, before then moving to Barcelona the next summer.

As he points out though, results and performances on the pitch are the way to the heart of a football fan. Increasingly he looks like Diego Simeone’s most important forward.