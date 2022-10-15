Thibaut Courtois misses Real Madrid training ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid are strong favourites for El Clasico on Sunday, but they will be going into the match without their goalkeeping talisman Thibaut Courtois in all likelihood.

The Belgian goalkeeper has been missing since the international break at the end of September with a sciatica issue which has been causing him serious pain.

It has caused him to miss all of Los Blancos’ four matches since. Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s declaration that he would return to training on Thursday, Courtois did not return on Thursday or Friday. As per Mundo Deportivo, he has now missed Saturday’s training and it seems all but impossible that he will be in action for Real Madrid against Barcelona. Andriy Lunin has been deputising in his place and is likely to do so again.

In the press conference following the training session, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Courtois would miss the match.

“Courtois feels quite alright, but for tomorrow he is discarded.”

In other injury news, Antonio Rudiger did train with a facemask after suffering a cut to his face in their draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. Despite receiving 20 stitches to the face, he appears to have more chance of playing.