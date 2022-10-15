The reason behind Xavi Hernandez’s fury following Inter draw

Barcelona suffered a damaging 3-3 draw against Inter on Wednesday which all but ends their hopes of getting to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Following the match, manager Xavi Hernandez appeared enormously frustrated with his side, pointing to various errors.

The first goal was a clear error from Gerard Pique, the second a mistake by Eric Garcia and the third goal Barcelona allowed Inter to break from the goalkeeper, Andre Onana, with Lautaro Martinez laying the ball across for an untracked Robin Gosens.

After the match Xavi expressed his frustration about the mistakes, because “we had discussed it before the match.”

Now a video has emerged of Xavi in the tunnel at half-time of the match, where he can be seen telling the players that when Onana gets the ball it is important to get back to cover the strikers as they will be one-on-one with the central defenders.

Xavi en el túnel advierte de la jugada de onana y lo que pide es volver y seguramente lo habrán hablado más dentro pic.twitter.com/MziXM6Uo4a — Nasro (@RokSnaf) October 14, 2022

As it was, that did not happen. It explains further why Xavi was so frustrated.

According to Sport, there was also a second video emerging where Gerard Pique appears to criticise his manager.

“Some say one thing, others say another,” Pique said with disdain.

It shows perhaps the disconnect between the players and management. Perhaps it hints at why Xavi is not so keen to use Pique, who has only returned to the side off the back of an injury crisis.