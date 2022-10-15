Ronaldo Nazario picks decisive player for El Clasico

Real Madrid face Barcelona in one of the most hotly anticipated El Clasicos in several years on Sunday.

Los Blancos had ruled the roost in recent years until the end of last season when Barcelona destroyed Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu 4-0. During the summer the Blaugrana also put a full rebuild into action and recruited several star players.

Coming into the match, the two teams are level on points at the top of La Liga, having each won seven matches and drawn one. The visitors lead the table on goal difference.

Speaking at the premiere of his new documentary ‘The Phenomenon: the rise, the fall and the redemption’, Ronaldo Nazario told Sport that he expects one player to hold the keys to the match.

“I dare say that the most important player of the match will be Benzema and he will celebrate it just a day later with the Ballon d’Or.”

“I think Madrid, playing at home they have an advantage, but the two teams are playing very, very good football.”

So far the Frenchman has not hit the heights of last season as he wrestles with fitness issues. However Real Madrid look an entirely different side with and without the Frenchman and given Barcelona’s defensive struggles of late, no doubt Benzema will be anticipating a fruitful night.

At the other end of the pitch, Los Blancos are expected to be without Thibaut Courtois, who missed training on Saturday.