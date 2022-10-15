Real Sociedad confirm Martin Zubimendi extension until 2027

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has ended speculation over a possible move Barcelona by signing a contract extension in San Sebastian.

Zubimendi has developed into one of the top defensive midfielders in La Liga, following his rise through the club’s youth ranks, with 106 appearances in all competitions for La Real.

His impressive form attracted interest from La Blaugrana as Xavi looks to plan for Sergio Busquets’ future successor at the Camp Nou.

Zubimendi has always insisted he was not interested in an exit away from the Estadio Anoeta, with the Basque giants keen to retain him at the club.

La Real have now confirmed Zubimendi has penned a fresh deal until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Despite the new contract, reports are likely to continue to circulate over his long term plans, with his deal likely to include a release clause of around €65m at the Estadio Anoeta.

Images via Real Sociedad CF on Twitter