Real Madrid eyeing Xabi Alonso as future coach option

Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on Xabi Alonso’s progress as Bayer Leverkusen head coach.

The former Los Blancos playmaker was appointed by the Bundesliga giants last week following the sacking of Gerardo Seoane.

After his retirement from playing, Aonso coached the Real Madrid U14 side in 2018/19, before returning to his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

He led the La Real reserve side to an impressive first promotion to the Segunda Division in 60 years in 2021.

Despite links to a possible first team job in Spain, after leaving Sociedad in May, he opted to take up the challenge of a role in Germany.

As per reports from ESPN, Real Madrid have added Alonso to a long list of possible replacements, as they plan for life after Carlo Ancelotti, if he impresses at the Bay Arena.

Their respective contracts are both up in 2024 and Ancelotti has hinted at retirement when his deal runs out.