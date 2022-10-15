Rayo Vallecano held to 0-0 derby draw wit Getafe

Rayo Vallecano missed the chance to edge up the La Liga table as they drew 0-0 at home to neighbours Getafe.

Andoni Iraola’s side welcomed Getafe across the Spanish capital in Friday night action but neither side were able to find a breakthrough.

The visitors carved out the better chances early on as Nemanja Maksimović’s header was tipped over the bar by Rayo keeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Rayo looked to have a perfect chance to forced their way in front after the restart as Isi Palazon’s strike caught Fabrizio Angileri on the hand inside the box.

However, Oscar Trejo’s weak spot kick was saved by David Soria, before substitute Radamel Falcao saw a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, and tested Soria late on.

David Soria denies Trejo from the spot! 🖐️ Getafe remain level with Rayo Vallecano 🔵 pic.twitter.com/lOJznP0m4c — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 14, 2022

Up next for Rayo is another derby clash in midweek, away at Atletico Madrid, with Getafe hosting Athletic Club at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Images via Getty Images