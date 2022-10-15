Nemanja Gudelj seals first La Liga win for Jorge Sampaoli since Sevilla return

Jorge Sampaoli has secured his first win since returning as Sevilla boss earlier this month thanks to a 1-0 victory away at Mallorca.

After draws in his first two games back in Andalucia, across La Liga and Champions League action, Sampaoli sealed all three points in Palma, via Nemanja Gudelj’s second half wonder goal.

Despite the final result, it was Mallorca who caught the eye early on, with Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou producing two superb sprawling stops to deny Abdon Prats.

However, Sevilla eventually stormed in front after the restart, as Serbian international Gudelj cannoned home from 30 yards out.

OH MY WORD! 😱😱 An absolute ROCKET from way out by Nemanja Gudelj! 🚀 It doesn't get much more top corner than that 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mceFjtngxv — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 15, 2022

That jolted the visitors into life in the closing stages, as Gudelj headed an excellent chance just wide, before Bonou again came to Sevilla’s rescue, with a late stop from substitute Angel Rodriguez.

Up next for Sampaoli is a home tie with Valencia in midweek as Mallorca head off on the road to Real Sociedad.

Images via Getty Images