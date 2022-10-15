Kylian Mbappe plotting PSG exit route in 2023

Despite committing his future to PSG at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, fresh reports have claimed he is unhappy in the French capital and wants to depart after the World Cup.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier and Sporting Director Luis Campos have since denied the rumours but the speculation from Mbappe’s camp indicate his desire is to leave.

As per reports from L’Equipe, via the Daily Mail, Mbappe feels the trust has been broken between him and the club.

The Les Bleus hitman could now look to reach a settlement on his deal at the Parc des Princes to try and force through an exit.

Any departure package could see Mbappe forced to pay the bulk of his £650,000 weekly wage for the remaining two and a half years of his contract.