Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Antonio Rudiger ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid are in comparatively good health compared to opponents Barcelona going into El Clasico, but there are a couple of issues that Carlo Ancelotti has to consider.

Karim Benzema completed 90 minutes on Wednesday against Shakhtar Donetsk after missing the match against Getafe last weekend. The Frenchman appears to be working himself back to full match fitness.

Thibaut Courtois on the other hand has been ruled out of the match after failing to recover in time from his sciatica problem. He joins Dani Ceballos on the sidelines.

The other remaining question mark was over Antonio Rudiger, who suffered a significant gash to the face after heading in the equaliser in Poland in midweek. The German defender had to have 20 stitches but was seen training with a mask on Saturday morning.

In his pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the German should be available.

“Rudiger has trained with the mask, but he is fine. He is only wearing it so the wound does not open again.”

He was also asked what it was that Rudiger brought to Los Blancos.

“What Rudiger brings is that he is very strong in duels and very strong in the air in both areas. It is not a surprise that he scored [against Shakhtar Donetsk]. He brings personality. He is a winner that never stops. Not even in training.”

Even so, it remains likely that he starts from the bench. So far this season Ancelotti has opted to use last season’s pairing of David Alaba and Eder Militao in central defence.