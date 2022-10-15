Barcelona looking to move three players on in January transfer market

Barcelona are going to have to make cutbacks if, as indeed it looks likely, they exit the Champions League.

The Blaugrana are on the verge of elimination from the Champions League group stage for the second season in a row and if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in ten days time, they will be mathematically out of it with a game to spare.

That is the consequence of their 3-3 draw with Inter at Camp Nou and one of the most under pressure from that match is Gerard Pique. The veteran central defender was responsible for the first goal and he might be one of the first to suffer the consequences.

According to Sport, Barcelona want to move on three players this winter window. That includes Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, who are both on high salaries and have not occupied a starting role for most of the season.

The third candidate to leave is once again Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona attempted to sell him in the summer but the Dutchman was stubborn in his desire to stay at the club. Given the economic impact of missing out on the Champions League, the desire to sell him again will once again increase as one of the few assets that they are willing to sell and can bring in a significant fee.

As happened in the summer though, Barcelona will face a tough battle, more so in January. None of the three players seems keen to leave the club and are willing to sit on the bench and see out their contract if that is the consequence.