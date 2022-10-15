Antoine Griezmann clinches Atletico Madrid win Athletic Club

Atletico Madrid shook off the disappointment of their poor Champions League form to seal a third straight La Liga win.

Los Rojiblancos find themselves fighting to stay in the Champions League this season but they moved up to third place in La Liga via a 1-0 win away at Athletic Club.

Diego Simeone’s side edged a tight opening 45 minutes in Bilbao as Alvaro Morata saw a goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

However, the visitors waited less than two minutes after the restart to take the lead, as Morata teed up Antoine Griezmann, to slot home his first goal since wrapping up a permanent to Madrid this month.

Antoine Griezmann loves scoring against Athletic Club! 🔴⚪ Atletico Madrid with an incredible start to the second half 👏 pic.twitter.com/2d5p1W2JoJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 15, 2022

The hosts failed to respond to going behind, with VAR ruling against a penalty in their favour for handball, during 11 minutes of added time.

Up next for Simeone is a derby clash with Rayo Vallecano in midweek as Athletic Club head to the capital to face Getafe.

Images via Getty Images