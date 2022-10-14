Nuno Santo linked with Wolves return as Julen Lopetegui talks stall

Premier League side Wolves could reappoint former head coach Nuno Santo as talks with Julen Lopetegui appear to have broken down.

Wolves sacked Bruno Lage earlier this month after the Portuguese coach only managed to secure one league win in 2022/23.

Lopetegui was immediately established as their first choice as a replacement, following his departure from Sevilla, after matching Lage’s league return in recent weeks, and failing to win a Champions League game.

According to reports from BBC Sport, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi flew to Spain to open negotiations with Lopetegui, ahead of a contract offer.

However, those talks are rumoured to have resulted in Lopetegui reluctantly declining the offer to take up a Premier League role this season.

As per fresh reports from the Daily Mail, Wolves have now turned to Santo as an option, with the 48-year-old currently out of a job.

The Portuguese manager led Wolves to their most successful top flight streak in club history, with successive 7th place finishes in 2019 and 2020, before joining Tottenham in 2021.