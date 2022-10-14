Kylian Mbappe claims PSG trust is broken as exit rumours increase

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly reiterated Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to leave the club in 2023.

Despite committing his future to PSG in the summer, fresh reports claim Mbappe is unhappy in the French capital and wants to move on after the World Cup.

Real Madrid were rumoured to have agreed a deal with the French international, at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign, but he opted to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract until 2025.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier and Sporting Director Luis Campos have refuted the rumours in recent days but the noises from Mbappe’s camp indicate his preference is to leave.

According to reports from L’Equipe, via Marca, Mbappe’s representatives believe the trust has been broken between the Les Bleus star and the club’s hierarchy.

Mbappe is frustrated by a lack of transfer activity in Paris ahead of the current campaign and he is ready to step up his exit plans on his return from Qatar in December.