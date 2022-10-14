Jorginho prefers Chelsea stay over Barcelona switch

Chelsea star Jorginho is looking to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge despite transfer interest from Barcelona.

The Champions League winner is out of contract next summer, and Diario Sport picked up on reports from the UK, which claimed the Catalan giants were interested in making a move.

The Italian international has remained as a key figure at the Premier League giants despite the change of manager from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter last month.

Barcelona are on the lookout for an experienced option in midfield with club captain Sergio Busquets potentially moving on.

The Spanish international has been linked with a move to the MLS with his own contract also expiring in 2023.

However, as per reports from Football London, Jorginho’s agent Joao Mendes has hinted the 30-year-old is hoping to sign an extension at Chelsea.

Santos confirmed Joringho is ‘prioritising’ a stay at Chelsea and dismissed gossip links of him being spotted in Barcelona as a family holiday.