Joan Laporta has full confidence in Xavi ahead of El Clasico clash

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has offered his full backing to head coach Xavi.

La Blaugrana head to the Spanish capital this weekend for a crucial El Clasico tie against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

However, despite leading the way in La Liga so far this season, the former midfielder is under pressure due to their Champions League struggles.

Unbeaten in domestic action, compared to four points from four games in European action, shows a polarised situation for the Catalans.

A midweek 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan looks set to signal the end of their Champions League journey at the group stages for the second season running and Xavi is frustrated by the inconsistency.

Ahead of the trip to Madrid, Laporta called for solidarity, and a reminder of Xavi’s positive impact on the club in the last 12 months.

“We are going to Madrid. We are first in La Liga. Playing at the Bernabeu is one of the games we like”, as per reports from Marca.

“Until the Champions League returns on the 26th, we are focused on La Liga.

“I ask the fans to continue to believe and support Xavi, as I do.”

Xavi secured a memorable first trip to Madrid as Barcelona boss, with a 4-0 win away against their arch enemies last season, thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.