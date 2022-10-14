Frenkie de Jong could make Barcelona transfer U-turn

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong could push for a shock move away from the club in 2023.

Premier League pair Manchester United and Chelsea were heavily linked with the Dutch international in a long running summer transfer battle for the former Ajax playmaker.

However, despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell the 25-year-old, de Jong constantly stated his determination to stay on at the Camp Nou, ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

De Jong’s representatives informed United of his intention to stay at Barcelona but United remain interested in bringing him to Old Trafford.

Reports last month from ESPN claimed United were not deterred by their failure to secure a deal this summer, and they will try again at the end of the season.

Fresh reports from Diario Sport state de Jong is now open to the possibility of moving on, due to his ‘disgust’ at a lack of playing time in key games in recent weeks, despite La Blaugrana’s mixed form.