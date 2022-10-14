Fernando Morientes claims Real Madrid do not need Kylian Mbappe

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes has warned the club against signing Kylian Mbappe in 2023.

Los Blancos were rumoured to have agreed a deal with the French international at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign but he opted to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract until 2025.

Mbappe’s decision to remain in Paris sent shockwaves through Real Madrid as the club appeared assured of securing a move for the 23-year-old on a free transfer.

However, despite committing his immediate future to PSG, sensational fresh reports have claimed Mbappe is unhappy in the French capital and wants to leave after the World Cup.

Those links have reopened the potential of Real Madrid reigniting their interest in him – despite their frustration last summer – but Morientes believes the club are already strong enough in attack.

“If he gets within range, it wouldn’t seem normal for him to come, after everything that happened in the summer”, as per reports from Marca.

“Today, Real Madrid have no need to sign Kylian Mbappe.”

Morientes’ comments are backed up by the impressive numbers from Real Madrid’s strike force so far in 2022/23, with Vinicius Junior scoring seven in all competitions, and Rodrygo Goes on four.