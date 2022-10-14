Barcelona reveal Drake inspired El Clasico kit

Barcelona have confirmed their plans to wear a special home shirt for this weekend’s La Liga trip to arch rivals Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana agreed a multi million euro sponsorship deal with music streaming platform Spotify ahead of the 2022/23 season as part of a major financial restructuring at the club.

Alongside the controversial sale of the Camp Nou naming rights to Spotify, the club’s hierarchy also activated various ‘financial levers’, after agreeing fiscal deal to offload audio visual rights.

This weekend’s El Clasico clash away in Madrid is likely to be the start of a series of sponsorship collaborations, as the La Blaugrana stars will wear shirts featuring Canadian rapper Drake, who has become the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify.

Barcelona are aiming to bounce back after a 3-3 Champions League draw at home to Inter Milan in midweek with their last 16 hopes hanging by a thread in Group C.

Images via Barcelona CF on Twitter