Aurelien Tchouameni using Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration for El Clasico debut

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has opened up on his excitement for his El Clasico debut this weekend.

The French international has made an impressive start to life in Madrid after joining Los Blancos from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco as part of a £68m deal.

Tchouameni looks set to form part of an exciting midfield future in the Spanish capital and the 22-year-old is in confident mood ahead of welcoming Barcelona to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

As a child growing up in France, Tchouameni confirmed he was a huge fan of Spanish football, and his first memory of watching an El Clasico game, includes Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I’m very happy to play in my first El Clasico at the Bernabeu in front of the Madrid fans”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s a special match, the most important in the world. Both teams want to win, but we are going to do everything to win.

“When I think of El Clasico, my first memory is the celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo asking for calm when scoring at the Camp Nou.”

Ronaldo netted the winner, as Real Madrid won 2-1 at the Camp Nou in April 2012, with Los Blancos going on to clinch the La Liga title weeks later.

The Portuguese international is the joint highest Real Madrid scorer in El Clasico history, with 18 goals, as Lionel Messi leads the way with 26.