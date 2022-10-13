Xavi Hernandez considering makeshift defence to drop Gerard Pique

Barcelona are trying to pick themselves up off the floor after their 3-3 draw effectively confirmed that they would be playing Europa League football in the new year once more.

The atmosphere at the club has swung into crisis mode following a hammer-blow in both financial and competitive terms. As tends to be the case, many are searching for people to blame.

Two of the usual suspects have been receiving plenty of heat: Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique. Both were at fault for Inter’s opening two goals and many feel that their time at the club is up.

In the case of Pique, it may be that Xavi Hernandez agrees. Until the injury crisis, Xavi had not been using the veteran defender. Forced into it, Xavi was furious about the first goal where Pique played Niccolo Barella onside and then left the ball for him to run onto.

According to Sport, Xavi is considering using Marcos Alonso alongside Eric Garcia against Real Madrid in El Clasico as a method of avoiding Pique’s mistakes on Sunday.

Alonso began at centre-back against Celta Vigo last Sunday and looked shaky and out of place. While he might raise the defensive line more than Pique, there is very little evidence to say that he will do a good job there.

With Jules Kounde now expected to make the Clasico, Xavi intends to line up a defence of Kounde, Eric, Alonso and Alejandro Balde.