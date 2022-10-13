Thierry Henry uses his Barcelona career to take down Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided that things are not working out at Paris Saint-Germain just five months after signing a deal until 2025 with the Parisian club.

A large part of that is supposedly down to broken promises by the club, including to do with his position. Mbappe wants to play off a focal point up front but so far Christophe Galtier has used him as the central striker in his side with Neymar Junior and Lionel Messi behind him.

Speaking on CBS however, Thierry Henry had little time for Mbappe’s demands up front.

“I am going to use my own stories. I didn’t like playing as a winger. I hated it. But I did it for the team.”

I didn’t like it, then after 100 matches and I don’t know how many goals with France, I had to play on the left. I didn’t hear anyone saying ‘Oh what a great gesture!’ for going on the left, instead of players that had less goals and less matches.”

"I didn't like to play high and wide at Barcelona. I hated it! But I did it for the team!" Thierry Henry understands Kylian Mbappé's grievances but believes he should put the team first. pic.twitter.com/0ysU9x4ZeS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 11, 2022

“There is only one rule: if the boss asks you to do something, you do it, if it is for the good of the team. If it is bad for the team, I would argue it.”

It may be that Mbappe feels it is not for the good of the team. However it does seem short-sighted that he should demand a focal point up front when he has Neymar and Messi supplying him.

Regardless of whether Mbappe is in the right or the wrong, PSG must attempt to persuade him that playing through the middle can benefit him too. The alternative may lead to an exit down the line.