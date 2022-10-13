Thibaut Courtois absent from Real Madrid training as El Clasico preparations begin

Thibaut Courtois continues to be a doubt for El Clasico after he once again missed Real Madrid training.

The Belgian goalkeeper has been suffering from sciatica in recent weeks and has been absent for Real Madrid’s last four matches. He was one of three players who worked out in the gym according to Mundo Deportivo, as Los Blancos returned to training to begin their El Clasico preparations. Dani Ceballos, who is likely out until the World Cup, and Antonio Rudiger, who suffered a major cut against Shakhtar Donetsk, were alongside Courtois. It is not yet known whether Rudiger will be available for the Barcelona match.

Courtois‘ own chances seem to be getting slimmer. On Monday, Carlo Ancelotti had told the press that he would be returning to training on Thursday. It appears either his recovery has slowed or he has suffered a second setback. The Italian also said that he would be ready for the match.

With two days remaining, there is still a chance that Courtois recovers in time. He is reportedly dealing with back pain and so it will likely depend on how inhibiting that pain is.