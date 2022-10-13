Sergio Busquets concerned about Barcelona morale heading into El Clasico

Barcelona find themselves hanging on to their Champions League status by a thread following a 3-3 draw with Inter at Camp Nou.

Speaking to the press after the match, manager Xavi Hernandez was frustrated with the number of mistakes made by his team in the second half. They conceded three goals and it arguably could have been more, if not for some excellent Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

His captain Sergio Busquets admitted that Barcelona had fallen short of expectations to Movistar+ after the match, his words were carried by Sport.

“It’s a disappointment. It was a difficult group but we had to aspire to more after all of the signings that have been made. It is not mathematical(ly done) but it is very difficult.”

Once again he felt that Barcelona did not react well to going behind, chasing the game perhaps prematurely.

“We were not as effective in the areas and you pay for that in the Champions League. It was a heads or tails and it has gone badly for us in the second half.”

“Their first goal gave them a boost and took something out of us and we went trailing behind. It feels like when they score a goal it is chaos.”

It gets even harder for the Blaugrana this weekend, as they travel to Real Madrid. Busquets was not feeling optimistic.

“It’s clear that this could affect us ahead of El Clasico. We have to lift ourselves.”

Barcelona have now won just one of their four Champions League ties this season, a stark contrast to their La Liga form, where the Blaugrana have only drawn once.