Robert Lewandowski blames Barcelona’s lack of cold blood for draw

Barcelona find themselves coming to terms with what is a probably exit from the Champions League for the second consecutive year.

A 3-3 draw with Inter means Barcelona are relying on the Nerazzuri to drop points in both of their remaining games in order to have any chance of qualifying.

The Blaugrana were in control of the match in the first half and went into the second with the lead. Once Niccolo Barella equalised, Barcelona lost control and conceded again.

Speaking after the match to Polish television, Robert Lewandowski explained that they did not focus on the defensive side of the game enough.

“We had so much desire to score that we forgot to defend.”

Sport carried his comments, where Lewandowski emphasized the mental aspect.

“We tried to attack with more players so that one of us lost coverage. We scored three goals but we conceded the same. We feel disappointed not to have one.”

“We lacked cold blood and calm.”

This of course must be quite the departure for Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, who have shown themselves to be ruthless in recent years.