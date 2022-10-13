Real Sociedad maintain lead over Manchester United with comfortable win

Real Sociedad 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

Real Sociedad have set out for success in Europe this season and so far, the sailing could not be smoother from the port of Donostia-San Sebastian.

Welcoming Sheriff Tiraspol to the Reale Arena, Imanol Alguacil’s side dominated from the off. It was looking like a matter of time before the opener came and when Armel Zohouri was sent off on the half hour mark for a second yellow, it made things look nearly impossible for Sheriff.

Carlos Fernandez and Brais Mendez had both hit the post and Sheriff did end up holding La Real until just a minute before half-time. However as the half came to a close, Alexander Sorloth was given space to drive at the defence and bullet the ball into bottom corner.

Perfectly placed ✅ The accuracy from Real Sociedad's Alexander Sorloth 🤌#UEL pic.twitter.com/jpt65MZqgF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2022

The second half was almost total domination from La Real and Alguacil took the opportunity to introduce a number of youngsters including Jon Karrikaburu and Robert Navarro. The latter would assist the goal that made things comfortable, laying the ball to an overlapping Diego Rico to fire into the corner.

It looked increasingly likely that La Real could run riot and when Takefusa Kubo nodded a cross back into the centre of the box, Navarro came flying in to score his first goal for the club. A comfortable victory for La Real, goalkeeper Alex Remiro did not have to make a single save.

Real Sociedad have a 100% record in their group and still have a three point advantage over Manchester United. They have confirmed their qualification and if they avoid defeat for the rest of the group, they will seal top stop.