Real Betis qualify for Europa League knockout stages after Roma double-header

Real Betis 1-1 Roma

Real Betis have qualified for the Europa League knockout stages with two games to spare after maintaining their unbeaten record on Thursday evening.

Roma were aware that they had to win in order to maintain any hopes of topping the group. However their hosts put in a masterclass of game management.

The match was tight early on as both sides sized each other up. Betis began to get a foothold, controlling the ball and got reward for that just after the half hour mark. Sergio Canales’ deflected shot from distance nestled in the corner and gave Betis a crucial lead.

Late on in the first half Andrea Belotti thought he had levelled but the offside flag ruined his celebrations. The Italians were determined to push on though and after initially being ruled out for offside again, a lengthy VAR review gave Belotti his goal. Belotti was slipped through and touched it on to Mady Camara, who in turn squared it for Belotti to have a simple finish.

Resistance broken, Betis did not sway under the pressure Roma attempted to exert. The final 15 minutes were very much played on Betis’ terms, as they kept the ball off Roma, knowing it was the key to their qualification.

Manuel Pellegrini will be more than pleased with their European campaign so far and now need just a point against Ludogorets in Bulgaria to secure top spot.