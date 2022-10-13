Milan and Juventus monitoring Atletico Madrid midfielder for January window

What seemed to be the perfect fit before the move has been an uncomfortable partnership from the off. Those who watched Rodrigo de Paul fight his way through the Copa America, mixing that spirit with quality on the ball, would have assumed that Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid would be the perfect move for him.

However after over a year in Madrid, de Paul is still to win a place in the starting XI. So far this season de Paul has started just four of Atleti’s 12 matches this season and was involved in controversy after he returned home late from international duty with Argentina.

As such, Milan and Juventus are monitoring his situation should he be available in the winter market. Both Serie A sides were keen on de Paul when he was at Udinese and believe they can make better use of his talents, as per Mundo Deportivo.

There seems little chance that either will offer over €30m for de Paul. Given Los Colchoneros forked out €35m for de Paul two summers ago, they may not be willing to give up on their investment so quickly unless the price is right.