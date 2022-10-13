Kylian Mbappe studying options to break PSG contract following club scandal

Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain has turned from something of a local fairytale to nightmare after just five months.

On Tuesday it emerged that relations between Mbappe and the club have broken down after the French forward felt that a number of promises made to him had been broken.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the club had been paying external companies to cast aspersions Mbappe. In a similar style to ‘Barcagate’, when the former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu paid for social media accounts to disparage public Barcelona figures, PSG have reportedly doing the same thing.

As per Marca, Mbappe, determined to leave, is working out whether he has grounds to terminate his contract with PSG as a result. The news was originally reported by RMC and they say that the French league, LFP, would have jurisdiction over any such process. Mbappe’s camp may argue that PSG have broken their duty to act with loyalty or good faith.

It seems unlikely that it would come to pass, but it is symptomatic of Mbappe’s desire to leave as soon as possible. It appears the French superstar is disposed to use all of the arms at his disposal to do so.