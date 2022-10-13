Jules Kounde in line to start El Clasico amid defensive woes

Xavi Hernandez has a number of problems to solve ahead of El Clasico and none more prescient than his defence.

Barcelona lost control against Inter and conceded three goals, but it could well have been more. Marc-Andre ter Stegen pulled off several impressive saves in order to prevent any further damage.

Part of that is down to the injury issues being suffered by the Blaugrana in defence. Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Hector Bellerin and Jules Kounde have all been absent, forcing Xavi to rely on veteran Gerard Pique.

He was at fault for the first goal on Wednesday and has attracted the ire of both Xavi in his post-match press conference and the fans.

It has led to a change of thinking for Xavi. According to Diario AS, if Kounde, who is racing against time to be fit for El Clasico, suffers no more setbacks then he will start for Barcelona.

The issues exhibited have convinced Xavi that Kounde’s presence is absolutely necessary regardless of the risks. On Thursday he trained as normal with the squad.

AS do say that the decision will depend on how Kounde feels, but ultimately if Kounde does start after missing three weeks of action, it will be form of rushing him back with all the risks that come with that.