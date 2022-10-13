Joao Felix pondering Atletico Madrid exit following latest snub by Diego Simeone

Joao Felix’s patience has expired.

The 22-year-old was left on the bench against Club Brugge in Atletico Madrid’s 0-0 draw with Club Brugge. As the game ticked into its final stages, it was Axel Witsel who Diego Simeone called on to help them solve matters.

Felix, frustrated, showed as much as he returned to the bench, cutting an angry figure. It is the fourth straight game he has started on the bench and having played just 29 minutes across those four matches, Felix is fed up with his role.

As per Partidazo Cope, he is now considering an exit from the club in the summer of 2023. The Portuguese believes that Simeone will be at Atleti next season and the situation between them is unsustainable.

💥 Informa @partidazocope 💣 Joao Felix valora salir del @Atleti en enero 🤔 Intuye que Simeone va a seguir en el banquillo la próxima temporada y ve su situación insostenible 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/9kAEV1DRRg — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 12, 2022

Before the match Simeone had taken responsibility for Felix’s lack of appearances and lack of form, but he continues to warm the bench.

It appears that a divorce which has constantly been threatened may finally escalate to a point of no return. If, as appears, Simeone has no intention of building his attack around Felix, it may well be a sensible move for all parties.