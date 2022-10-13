Barcelona set for major losses if they miss out on Champions League knockouts

Barcelona are on the brink of an exit from the Champions League group stages for the second consecutive season.

Their 3-3 draw with Inter at Camp Nou on Wednesday night leaves them three points behind the Italian giants with a worse head to head record. As a result, they must hope that Inter do not win either of their remaining matches against Viktoria Plzen or Bayern Munich in order to stay alive.

Should they go out, as appears may be the case, Barcelona will miss out on €21m in prize money from the Champions League, according to Mundo Deportivo. The club, which only passed their budgets on Sunday, had forecast making the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Even so, that figure seems low and considering all of the potential TV money and Matchday revenue that Barcelona may lose, it could have a significant financial impact. It may be they are forced into a major sale that they do not want to make next summer in order to balance the books.