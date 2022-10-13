Barcelona on worst European run in history

Just over a week ago, Xavi Hernandez was setting positive records at Barcelona.

Against Real Mallorca, Barcelona surpassed the best La Liga away run in history, making it to 18 games unbeaten, surpassing former opponent on the pitch Zinedine Zidane.

However that trend has not followed in European competition and following their 3-3 draw at home with Inter, Barcelona are very much on the outside looking in to the Champions League.

El Barça atraviesa su peor serie de resultados en la historia de la Copa de Europa:

3 victorias

3 empates

7 derrotas en 13 partidos — Pedro Martin (@pedritonumeros) October 12, 2022

That is somewhat understandable when you consider that Barcelona are on their worst Champions League run in their history.

According to Pedro Martin, Barcelona have never performed worse in the competition over a 13-game stretch, recording just three wins, three draws and seven defeats over the period.

Their almost certain impending exit from the competition is a major blow in all senses. It has raised serious questions over Xavi Hernandez’s management for the first time and financially, it represents a major shortfall for the Blaugrana in terms of TV money.

