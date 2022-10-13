Barcelona considering recalling loan starlet in January

Barcelona are struggling for depth this season after a spate of injuries this season and they may be looking to do something about it at the earliest opportunity.

According to Jijantes via Sport, Barcelona’s head honchos Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany met with super-agent Jorge Mendes in Barcelona on Thursday.

Amongst the issues discussed at the now famous Via Veneto restaurant was Nico Gonzalez. Reportedly, Barcelona are considering trying to recall Nico from his loan at Valencia.

Nico left Barcelona this summer for fear that he would not be getting sufficient minutes at Camp Nou, however things have not gone to plan for him under Gennaro Gattuso.

Over the last three matches, Nico has played just 40 minutes, the last of which against Osasuna he was left out of the squad for. In addition, he is the midfielder who has been used least by Gattuso.

Nico is intent on remedying that, but there may be some movement if the situation does not change ahead of the World Cup.

It may be that Barcelona are considering another loan for him. The competition in midfield is still fierce and Franck Kessie has played just 34 minutes more than Nico, despite Barcelona playing an extra four matches. Equally Xavi Hernandez may be considering Nico as the option to replace Sergio Busquets following a weak performance against Inter.